Thursday, May 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Uganda second best English-speaking African country – report
Top News

Uganda second best English-speaking African country – report

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

The World Population Review 2023 on English Speaking Countries has placed Uganda ahead of all its East African neighbours, and only ranking second to Nigeria on the continent.

Nigeria topped the list with 111 million of its 213 million people being fluent English speakers.

Then Uganda ranked second with 29 million of its 45 million people as fluent English speakers.

Meanwhile, South Africa is host to sixteen million English speakers of its 60 million people while central African country of Cameroon boasts 9.8 million of its 28 million people.

Kenya and Tanzania appear nowhere on the list. However, the former receives a mention in the breakdown of ‘The three circles of English’ model developed in the 1980s.

The inner circle (smallest) includes countries where English is the native language of the majority population – US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada.

The Outer circle is where Kenya features alongside India, Nigeria, Jamaica, Bangladesh, Philippines, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

The Expanding circle is the largest for countries where English has no historic or cultural role – Russia, China, Japan, Brazil.

You may also like

‘Nsenene’ in abundant supply in Kampala

Mao challenges Mukula to marry more wives at ex-minister Okumu-Ringa’s funeral service

Ugandans rally support for Racheal Nduhukire’s African Monologue Challenge bid

Pallaso cries out to beer companies for support ahead of ‘Love Fest’...

I never ripped my Ugandan national ID, Julie Mutesasira clarifies

Cartoonist Spire stops online campaigns on societal issues over threats on life

No artiste wants to perform on stage while pregnant – Anne Kansiime

Mesach Semakula thanks fans for turning up for ‘Mesach at 46’ concert

Nigerian queen hails Triplets Ghetto Kids while on visit to Uganda

Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine tips Ugandan filmmakers on director-actor relationships

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.