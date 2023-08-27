Uganda scoops five awards at Nigerian festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan filmmakers who represented the country at the sixth Kaduna International Film Festival in Nigeria clinched five prestigious awards during the gala night held on August 26, 2023, in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Among their notable wins were Best Animation for No Way Out by Ashiraf Mulima; Best Female Director awarded to Doreen Mirembe for her exceptional work on Kafa Coh, and Best International Film for Beneath Beauty, directed by Aisha Kyomuhangi.

Furthermore, Jolly Namara earned the title of Best Actress for her remarkable performance in the film Beneath Beauty, while Leonard Amanya’s Crystal-Countless Misfortune secured the Best Educational Film award.

Mulima, who attended the event in Nigeria, expressed his astonishment at the success of his film and other Ugandan productions.

“I am so grateful that a film I never expected to reach such heights has achieved this. Its creation felt almost incidental. It has so far won two awards in Nigeria, which means a lot to me. I am also thrilled for my fellow filmmakers who received recognition for our country. This signifies that Uganda has firmly established itself in Nigeria, winning major awards at both the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) and now at Kaduna.”

Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the acting executive director at the Uganda Communications Commission, extended her congratulations to the winners and hailed their triumph as a testament to Uganda’s success on the international stage.

“This success is a demonstration of the great milestones that have been achieved by our creative industry. Congratulations to the entire Ugandan film industry and the country as a whole,” Sewankambo said in a tweet.

This year, Uganda has achieved notable success at various international film festivals, including The African Film Festival (TAFF) 2023 in the USA, the African Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Kitale Film Week 2023 in Kenya, and many more.