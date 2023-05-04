Uganda receives businessman Kirumira’s credentials as honorary consul of Namibia

By Nelson Kiva

The Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda, Godfrey Kirumira, on Thursday, May 4, presented his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kirumira, accompanied by his delegation, was received by foreign affairs state minister Henry Okello Oryem.

After receiving Kirumira’s credentials, Oryem tasked foreign countries with appointing outstanding business personalities such as Kirumira as ambassadors to advantage international trade.

“Namibia has made the right choice by appointing a prominent businessperson, Godfrey Kirumira, and a resident of Uganda, as its honorary consul. This now opens up opportunities for the businesspeople in Uganda and Namibia to do trade and investment,” said Oryem.

“Kirumira is capable of doing that job of consolidating and strengthening the relationship between the two countries, promoting person-to-person contact, promoting trade and opportunities between our two countries and strengthening our political and diplomatic relations.”

Oryem told Kirumira that the Ugandan Government is counting on him to strengthen trade relations between Uganda and Namibia given the fact that Namibia is a more developed economy than Uganda.

“There are many opportunities for Ugandans to be able to export our products to Namibia and there are a lot of opportunities for Namibians to invest in Uganda.

“There are also many Germans in Namibia since it was colonised by Germany and they should come and see the opportunities and tourism potentials in Uganda through Kirumira and the Ugandan ambassador in Namibia,” he said.

‘Partnerships’

Kirumira was accompanied by the Ugandan ambassador to Namibia, Prince Joseph Ndawula Ssajabi, his son Gideon Kirumira and members of the Kwagalana Group.

He expressed gratitude to minister Oryem for allowing him to receive his credentials from Namibia.

“First of all, I have come to ensure the development of the two countries in terms of trade and investment, tourism and good bilateral relations,” he said.

Kirumira said that there are a lot of opportunities in Namibia’s mining sector such as gold, oil and gas on top of agriculture, and real estate.

“The country I can say is still a virgin and our people should take advantage of all these opportunities.

“And I want to assure the Government that I will support our businesspeople to go to Namibia for business and they develop. I will also ensure I connect them to Namibian business people for partnerships,” Kirumira said.

He appealed to the Ugandan Government to support his efforts by maintaining cordial relations.

According to Kirumira, Ugandans should be happy with his appointment, saying he will act as a bridge for the Ugandan business community, companies or firms to explore the opportunities in Namibia.

He revealed that the office of the representative of Namibia was established at his known office along Lumumba Avenue Nakasero on May 1, 2023.

“I will ensure I effectively serve Namibians in Uganda whenever they want my intervention as their representative in the country,” Kirumira said.

He also pledged to attract more Namibian tourists to come to Uganda to visit different endowments and bring money into the country.