Uganda Netball Federation president Kityo faces 5 years in jail if convicted

by Editorial Team
By Charles Lwanga

Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo has been granted a cash bail of sh1m by the Buganda Road Court.

The magistrate, Siena Owomugisha, released Babirye because the investigations are complete and she was unlikely to interfere with investigations and witnesses.

Owomugisha, however, warned that should the trial start and the accused disappear, the sureties will pay sh4m to the state.

Babirye is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence alongside businesswoman Zainab Namutebi. They deny the charges.

The court was packed with sympathisers, friends and relatives of Kityo

Under section 305 of the Penal Code Act, the offence of obtaining money by false pretence elicits a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, upon conviction.

The prosecution alleges that in May, last year in Kampala, Babirye, Namutebi, and others still at large with intent to defraud, obtained sh8m from Sarah Wamala by falsely pretending that they were going to take her son to the United States, whereas not.

It is further alleged that in the same month and year the duo and others still at large with intent to defraud obtained sh8m from Gloria Kikomeko Nantambi by falsely pretending that they were going to take her to the United States, whereas not.

The hearing of the case starts on June 6, 2023.  

Babirye has been in the spotlight over the management of the federation and has also appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer issues of accountability.

She was tasked to record a statement with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over accountability queries.

