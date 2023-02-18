Uganda movie director bashes ‘Wakanda Forever’ over poor casting, language choice

By Hussein Kiganda

Director Andrew Tumanyane, known for the movie Beneath Beauty, has criticised the makers of the African-themed movie Wakanda Forever over the casting and choice of language.

He reasoned that it was not necessary to have Black American actors in the movie struggling to speak African languages.

Tumanyane wondered why the directors didn’t choose African actors speaking typically African languages or English instead of choosing American actors struggling to fake African accents.

“From dialogue, to the characters mixing languages they are not sure they can speak, then to the story, Wakanda Forever is not worth your expenditure, but as an African, as a Black, go support the cause,” he said mockingly.

Tumanyane said he would rather watch Ugandan actors speaking English in a local way than watch American actors forced to speak English with an African accent.

“… watch Nabatanzi speak Luganda-ish English or Namara speaking Rutooro-ish English than watch an American avoiding English and fail on the language they have picked to use

“Why did they not use English throughout or just have it stop in areas where they are interacting with foreigners to their land,” he added.

In most movies where the setting is African, directors use Black Americans from Hollywood to take on these roles. The actors have to work hard to fake the African accents, but at times fail to deliver their best.

In the Last King of Scotland, a story adapted from the life of former Ugandan president Idi Amin Dada, American actor Forest Whitaker acted as Amin, but struggled to fit in the accent of the real Idi Amin.

A typical Ugandan actor from Amin’s tribe could have done it better.

In the movie, Hotel Rwanda, about the 1994 Rwanda genocide, American actor Donald Frank Cheadle Jr acted as Paul Rusesabagina, but also struggled to forge the Rwandan accent.

The same is with several more movies shot in Africa to tell African stories.