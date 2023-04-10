Uganda lacks enough actors – Nisha Kalema

By Hussein Kiganda

There has been debate on why the same actors are cast in the same roles in Ugandan movies. In most movies, where there is a need for a mother, actors such as Sarah Kisauzi and Immaculate Mutebi (mother of actors) are always used.

Well, talking about the matter in an interview, actress Nisha Kalema attributed this to a lack of enough actors in the industry.

“We could be having enough talents in the country, but not enough actors right now. That’s why these are the same people taking on the same roles,” she said.

The Bedroom Chains actress explained that while there are many film schools in the country, these do not focus on grooming actors and training them on how to act professionally.

“There are so many schools and academies coming up, but they are focusing on technicalities, not acting. We need to have a proper chain of how things are done in the field of acting to groom enough professional actors,” she advised.

Nisha is a three-time Best Actress Award winner at the Uganda Film Festival. She also won the same award at this year’s iKon awards.