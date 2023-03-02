Thursday, March 2, 2023
Home Sports Uganda Hippos set for quarter finals
SportsTop News

Uganda Hippos set for quarter finals

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Joan Murungi 

After Uganda Hippos’ last training session on the evening of March 1, Uganda Cranes’ right back Garvin Kizito Mugweri paid them a visit at the camp in Ismailia, Egypt.

He reminded them about how important the AFCON tournament is and encouraged them to play to their best against Nigeria in the quarter finals.

Garvin was the captain of the Uganda Hippos in the 2021 edition in Mauritania.

He currently plays for Egyptian premier league side Alexandria AL Ittihad.

It should be noted that Uganda Hippos will be playing against Nigeria today, March 2 at Suez Canal Stadium at 7:00pm Egyptian time and 8pm Ugandan time. The Uganda Hippos are out to book a ticket at the FIFA World Cup under 20, which will be taking place between May and June this year.

The group is in good shape after having topped the group that was group B in group stages (Congo Brazzaville, central African Republic and South Sudan).

