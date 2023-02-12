Uganda Hippos ready for AFCON

Sunday, February 12, 2023
By Joan Murungi

In preparation for the AFCON U20 tournarment which is scheduled to kick off this month, Uganda Hippos will be conducting their first training session this evening in Cairo from 6pm-8pm Egypt time (7pm-9pm Ugandan time).

The team arrived in Cairo today morning at 7am and they are currently being hosted at Aqua Resort Hotel and Jowel Sport city. 

The Uganda Hippos arrived in Egypt ahead of the AFCON tournament. Courtesy photo

This is where they will be staying for two days and they will later on relocate to Ismailia for their U20  AFCON Group B duty.

The AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off on February 19th to 11 March 2023.

