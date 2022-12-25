Uganda Hippos learn AFCON U20 opponents

By Kampala Sun writer

Uganda U20 National Team has learnt the opponents they will be facing in the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals.

In the draws conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, Uganda was pitted in the same group (B) with Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan.

It should be noted that Uganda defeated South Sudan in the CECAFA regional qualifiers finals held last month in Sudan.

This is the second time that Uganda will be participating at this stage.

The Uganda Hippos in their maiden appearance last year reached the final only to lose to Ghana.

Full Draw

GROUP A

Egypt

Mozambique

Senegal

Nigeria

GROUP B

Uganda

Central African Republic

South Sudan

Congo Brazzaville

GROUP C

Gambia

Benin

Tunisia

Zambia