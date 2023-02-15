Thursday, February 16, 2023
Uganda Hippos eyeing World Cup

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Joan Murungi 

On Tuesday evening, February 14, Uganda Hippos, the U20 men’s football national team, relocated to Ismailia and they are currently staying at Mercure Hotel in Egypt.

This is where they will be based during the AFCON U20 group B along Central African Republic of Congo, Brazzaville and South Africa. 

The leader of delegation, FUFA Excom member Frank Akunzire, who is currently with the team, is convinced that Uganda has the best team so far, considering what he saw as the team was playing a friendly match with Egypt, which ended 1:1.

Akunzire confirmed that every team member is in good shape. He applauded them for what they are doing and also called upon people to stop doubting Uganda. 

To him, this is a different Uganda, considering what he has seen from the boys. They have talent. 

“Those that have been praying for World Cup, 2026 we are coming because of this team. The team arrived in Cairo last weekend.” 

The AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off from February 19 to March 11, 2023.

