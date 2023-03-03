Friday, March 3, 2023
Uganda Hippos dumped out of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations

by Editorial Team
By Shafik Ssenoga

Africa U20 Cup of Nations 

Results

Quarterfinals 

Senegal 1 Benin 0

Uganda 1 Nigeria 0

Uganda Hippos’ journey in the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations came to end after they were beaten by Nigeria 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, at Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia in Egypt.

An own goal by Ibrahim Juma in the 30th minute after the ball hit the woodwork before Juma met it in its way, earned Nigeria the win.

The Hippos piled pressure on Nigeria’s defence to at least send the game to extra time, but that didn’t happen. Even when they introduced Umar Lutalo and Saidi Mayanja for Travis Mutyaba and Titus Ssematimba to add more intensity to the team, Nigerian defenders remained solid.

Uganda needed to beat Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup, but the fact that they failed, they will feel undone as this was coach Jackson Mayanja’s target.

The competition which will run until March 11 is entirely for players born on 1 January 2003 or later. Nigeria and Senegal were the first two teams by press time to make it to the semifinalists and the World Cup that will take place in Indonesia between May and June this year. Senegal beat Benin 1-0 in another quarterfinal match played earlier on Thursday.

The AFCON U20 finals have become a breeding ground for young talent, and it’s not surprising that in the past, many players who have taken part in this competition have had their players exposed to the outside world.

