Thursday, March 30, 2023
Uganda Hippos’ coach Jackson Mayanja sacked

by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu 

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has relieved Jackson Mayanja of his duties as the Uganda U-20 (Hippos) coach.

Mayanja, who momentarily replaced Morley Byekwaso, was laid off following a press conference at FUFA house on Thursday, March 30. 

Despite helping the Hippos to win the CECAFA Zonal AFCON qualifiers in Sudan in 2022, the former Ugandan international didn’t deliver on the target to take the team to the World Cup. Uganda fell to Nigeria by a solitary goal in the quarter finals.

Also relieved of their duties is the Uganda Cubs (U-17) tactician Hamza Lutalo, as well the national U-15 coach, plus all coaches on the different women’s football teams.

In the same press conference, Moses Magogo, the FUFA president, however, backed the current technical staff of the Uganda Cranes to carry on until after the AFCON 2023 qualifiers when they will be assessed.

Moses Basena, who is the assistant coach to Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, takes over as the Uganda Kobs (U-23) team head coach by virtue of his position in the setup.

Experienced goalkeepers coach Fred Kajoba is now the head of the department across all national teams as per the new communication from FUFA.

