Uganda gets only three nominations at AMAAs 2023

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda has experienced a significant decrease in the number of nominations at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs), with just three nominations for the 2023 edition.

The country secured nominations in three categories: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Fenando Kamugisha, recognised for his performance in the movie The Fallen Advocate directed by Kevin Johns Nabukenya; the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language for The Kitara Chronicles by Sadat Yiga; and the Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation for Lost by Ashiraf Mulima.

This is a reduction from the 15 nominations that the country received in 2022, and 14 nominations in 2021 to just three this year.

In an interview with New Vision, Ashiraf Mulima, known for his previous nominations for A Thousand Fate in 2021 and a win for No Way Out in 2022, expressed his delight at his third-time nomination and his hopes of bringing home the accolade.

“I am thrilled about this nomination, as it marks my third time since I was first nominated in 2021. This holds great significance for me and my work, highlighting its quality and signalling a promising future for animation in Uganda,” he said.

However, some filmmakers in Uganda revealed that they did not submit their movies to the awards event due to their busy schedules on set.

Film producer and actor Mathew Nabwiso disclosed that he did not submit his movie Karamoja, which has garnered acclaim for its exceptional production quality.

In the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, Fenando Kamugisha will be competing against Richard Mofe-Damijo from Nigeria in 4-4-44, Marc Zunga in Omen from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tobi Bakre in Brotherhood from Nigeria, Justine Murichii in Shimoni from Kenya, and Mike Danon in Sira from Burkina Faso.

The Kitara Chronicles will be contending with films like Pusha Pressa Phanda from South Africa, Anikulapo from Nigeria, Four Walls from South Africa, and Mami Wata from Nigeria. Meanwhile, Lost will face competition from Azania Rises from South Africa and Jabari from Ghana.