Uganda Film Festival movie screenings kick off

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie screenings organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) as part of the ongoing Uganda Film Festival kicked off on May 22, 2023, after which will lead to the highly-anticipated gala night on June 2, 2023.

Six captivating movies were showcased across different halls at Century Cinemax in Kampala. At Acacia Mall, Atonement and Half Open Window delighted the audience.

Arena Mall presented The Passenger and Back from Jail, while Metroplex Mall featured Kafa Coh and Nkwanzi’s Slip.

Engaging with attendees who watched The Passenger at Arena Mall, many expressed their appreciation for the remarkable improvement in the quality of Ugandan films. However, they noted that if the UCC desires a larger audience for these movies, they should consider allowing free entry.

“It was a delightful movie. I never expected such high-quality production. It’s disheartening to see such a low turnout, perhaps because there is an entry fee. I initially thought these screenings were complimentary, which may have deterred some individuals from attending,” one enthusiastic reveller shared.

During discussions with attendees, Hadijah Nakanjako, the director of the movie, expressed her gratitude for their presence and urged them to continue supporting the Ugandan film industry. She revealed that this project marked her directorial debut.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for coming to watch the movie, and I implore you to keep supporting our industry. As a matter of fact, this film is my inaugural venture as a director,” Nakanjako acknowledged.

Continuing the series of screenings on May 23, Acacia Mall will feature The Tale of Our Times and Rishai at 6:00pm and 8:00pm, respectively.

At Arena Mall, The Kitara Chronicles and Beneath Beauty will captivate audiences at Metroplex Mall will showcase Mukisa and Roses during the same time slots as those at Acacia Mall.