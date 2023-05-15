Uganda Film Festival awards unveil 2023 nominees

By Ahmad Muto
The nomination list for the 10th edition of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) awards has finally been unveiled. The 24-category list has an award for every area covering the entire spectrum of local film making, plus a category for regional and international films. The UFF and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) set out to “harness the potential of the creative industry.” The list also published in The New Vision of Monday, May 15, 2023 indicated these as the categories and nominees;
Best Animation Film
Famous – Dennis D. Junior
Nkoza and Nankya – Solomon Jagwe
Ttula – Benjamin Mwesigwa
Lost – Mulima Ashraf
Heights – Mansoor Mubiru
Best Student Film
Cookies and Sweets – Douglas Byaruhanga (UCU Media Link)
Find Me Online – Brian Von Mukisa (Kampala Film School)
I Sold Me Out – Lubeera Saphina (Kampala Film School)
Silent Scream – Otim Gerald (Kampala Film School)
The Haunted Deed – Jjemba Enock Timothy (Kampala Film Sch)
Best Documentary
Akampene Punishment Island – Catherine Bishanga
Letter to Jovan – Avan Kavy Kavuma
Staunch – Consolate Namyalo
Walugembe – Shemei Agabo
When Water Is Not Life – Brian Okecha
Best Short Film
Agramon – Godfrey Aine
Building 62 – Godfrey Aine
Contracted – Josephine Kabahuma
My Blood – Kate Nafuna
Nambi – Peter Mukiibi
Best East African Films
A Taste of our land (Rwanda) – YUHI AMULI
Half Open Window (Kenya) – Omar Hamza
Rishai (Kenya) – Omar Hamza
Best International Films
A Cross in the Desert (Serbia)
Everybody Wants To Be Loved (Germany)
Purple Dont Cry (Canada)
The Planter’s Plantation (Cameroon)
The Pool Of Nobodies (Mexico)
Best Actor in a TV Drama/Series
Balaba Phillip (Gaetano Kaggwa) in JDC
Maraka (Amon Nuwamanya) in Koja
Milton (Raymond Rushabirwo) in Prestige
Patrick in Choices
Robert Ojok (Fernando Kamigisha) in Caught in
Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series
Barbra (Momo Nelson) in Choices
Eunice Kintu (Cleopatra Koheirwe) in Prestige
Linda (Diana Nabatanzi) in JDC
Samara Ojok (Nakigoye Allen Nelson) in Caught In
Sugar Mummy (Diana Kahunde) in The Koja
Best TV Drama/Series
Caught In – Mark Perryman
Choices – Richard Mulindwa
JDC – Allan Manzi
Prestige – Nathan Magoola
The Koja – Dilman Dilla
Best Cinematography
When You Become Me – Izaek Ekuka
Pieces Of Me – John Paul Mboira
Mukisa – John Paul Mboira
Kafacoh – Mustaque Abdallah
The Passenger
Best Costume Designer
Mukisa – Nana Kagga
The Kitara Chronicles – Lukwago Pakulu
The Matron – Ninsiima Ronah
Kafacoh – Whitney G. Najjuko
The Tale Of Our Times – Signature Tw & Derrick Kissinger
Best Production Designer
The Passenger – Imran Musabbeh
Mukisa – Nana Kagga
The Kitara Chronicles – Imran Musabbeh
Kafacoh – Robinah Nansubuga
When You Become Me – Ken Heights Byarugaba
Best Makeup
When You Become Me – Nalukwago Swabrah
The Kitara Chronicles
Pieces Of Me – Nalukwago Swabrah
Mukisa – Nantege Joan
The Tales Of Our Time
Best Sound Design
The Passenger – Isiko Abubaker
Kafacoh – Ssenkumba Adnan
Mukisa – Geofrey Kasozi
When You Become Me
The Matron – Simon Agola & Wabwire Samuel
Best Post-production/Editing
The Passenger
When You Become Me – Ken Heights Sabiti
The Matron – Kimera Paul & Basam Mukwaya
Mukisa – Paul Katumwa
Kafacoh – Andrew Evans & Alex Irate & Peter Mukiibi& Monica Mugo
Best Screenplay
Mukisa – Nana Kagga
Kafacoh – Musa Luswata, Doreen Mirembe And KhaiSam
When You Become Me – Kisaka Aganza, NgobiAmbrose
The Passenger – Meddy Sserwadda
Pieces Of Me – Nana Kagga
Best Lead Actor in a Feature film
Katangole Henry Nathan In The Passenger
Mathew Kavuma In Dial M For Maya
Micheal Wawuyo Sr. In Kafacoh
Blaire Koono In Enkuba
Sammy Wetala In Sipi
Best Lead Actress in a feature film
Nana Kagga In Pieces Of Me
Doreen Mirembe In Kafacoh
Tracy Kababito In Mukisa
Ankunda Doreck In When You Become Me
Tania Shakirah Kankindi In All For Love/Atonement
Best Supporting Actor in a feature film
Musa Mwambu In When You Become Me
Mulimira Sulait In Ganyana
Isa Ngobi In Mukisa
Matovu Greyc Miguel In The Matron
Lubowa Yasin In The Tales Of Our Land
Best Supporting Actress in a feature film
Allen Musumba In The Passenger
Najuko Viola In The Matron
Carol Nanyonjo In Mukisa
Naiga Florence In Ganyana
Blessing Naturinda In Sipi
Best Director
Mathew Nabwiso – When You Become Me
Doreen Mirembe And Gilbert Lukaliya – Kafacoh
Geoffrey Kasozi – Mukisa
Hadijah Nakanjako – The Passenger
Yiga Sadat – The Kitara Chronicles
Best Feature Film
The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako
Kafacoh – Doreen Mirembe, Khai Sam
The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa
Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga
When You Become Me – Mathew Nabwiso
Best Film In Indigenous Language
The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako
The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa
Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga
The Tales Of Our Times – Jerry Sesanga
Ganyana – Charles Luzinda
Viewer’s Choice
The Passenger – Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda, Hadijah Nakanjako
Kafacoh – Doreen Mirembe, Khai Sam
The Kitara Chronicles – Yiga Sadat, Kizito SudaisySebbowa
Mukisa – Meme Kagga, Nana Kagga
When You Become Me – Mathew Nabwiso
Actors, actress, directors, producers among other film industry stakeholders spent a bigger of part of the day celebrating and congratulating one another upon their nomination on social media. The awards will be marking a decade at this year.