Uganda Cranes star Khalid Aucho bows to pressure in child custody battle

By Mariam Nakalema

Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho who was dragged to police in a child custody battle has bowed to pressure and handed over the kid to its mother

During the week, Khalid Aucho was dragged to the police by his ex-baby mama identified as Somaiyah Kagbilu alias Sumi on allegations of forcefully taking custody of their child.

The case was filed at Central Police Station, Kampala as “CPS KAMPALA SD 62/09/01/2023 CASE: D/V”

Sumi relayed that their once rosy relationship turned sour when the football star who plays in Tanzania with Yanga FC, discovered she was pregnant.

He kicked her out of their home and ironically when she gave birth, he took the infant from her and denied her access for the past two years.

She claims that she took care of her daughter without Aucho spending any kind of child support fund. She adds that Aucho lied to her relativities that he had a function at which he needed her daughter to be present and since then, he has never returned the child.

However, following Police’s intervention, Aucho seems to be cooperating. He has since handed over the child to Sumi.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango had earlier said that they were ready to undertake punitive measures if Khalid Aucho never cooperated with them.