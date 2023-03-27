Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Sports

Uganda Cranes arrive in Tanzania ahead of AFCON 2024

By Joan Murungi

On Sunday, March 26, the Uganda Cranes arrived in Tanzania and conducted their first training ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers of the year 2024 finals that will hosted in Ivory Coast.

Today, March 27, the senior men’s national team (the Uganda Cranes) had their last training at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar-er-salaam, Tanzania ahead of tomorrow’s return leg match against Tanzania.

It should be noted that Uganda has one point, whereas Tanzania has four points. Uganda will only have to win this game. This is the only option because if it doesn’t win, hope for qualifications will be slim.

On Friday, March 24, Uganda played against Tanzania in Egypt, where it was the host. Uganda was supposed to host Tanzania in Uganda, but it couldn’t because it doesn’t have a credited stadium by CAF. So, Uganda had to rent one in Egypt and this is where its first game against Tanzania was held.

The upcoming AFCON was scheduled to take place in summer 2023, but it was moved to January 2024 due to weather conditions in the Ivory Coast.

