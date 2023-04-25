Uganda Cranes AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria to be played in Cameroon

By Ahmad Muto

It turns out the much-anticipated Uganda Cranes’ next AFCON 2023 home fixture against Algeria will not be played at Namboole Stadium, but in the central African country of Cameroon.

This was revealed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) via a statement dated April 5, 2023.

Recall that sports state minister Peter Ogwang vowed late March that he had moved his office to Namboole to ensure that work was completed on time to enable the national team face the north African side on home turf.

“The game against Algeria will be played here in Namboole Stadium on June 12. That is my promise to Uganda,” he tweeted.

However, the statement by the football governing body stated that Tuesday, April 25, was the deadline set by CAF for all federations to submit names of venues to be used for the qualifiers scheduled for June. It is against this background that the FUFA executive decided to host the Uganda Cranes next AFCON 2023 home fixture in Cameroon.

This decision, the statement says, was arrived at after FUFA inspected Namboole Stadium on Monday, April 24, in the presence of Ogwang and FUFA president Moses Magogo, and confirmed that it is not ready to host the qualifiers, as Ogwang had promised Uganda.

“FUFA has described the work as very low and insensitive to cries of the public to be able to host the matches in Uganda,” reads the statement in part.

Magogo particularly advised the Government to discontinue its arrangement with the contractors and seek other efficient ones.

“I call upon the relevant Government authorities to urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisors and immediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction even if it means being obtained from outside Uganda. The country is likely to have a delayed project, substandard work and without value for money,” a statement attributed to Magogo stated.

The Uganda Cranes played its last AFCON home fixtures in March in Egypt where it defeated Tanzania, because of the ongoing works at Namboole.

The national team coach, Micho Sredojevic, expressed frustration with having to play home fixtures away from home turf, putting the team at a disadvantage.