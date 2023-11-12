Uganda collaborates with Nigeria, US on romantic comedy

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned Ugandan filmmaker Kevin Johns Nabukenya, celebrated for her work on “The Wave,” is poised to unveil her highly anticipated co-production, “My Love From Another Land,” which is a collaboration with Nigerian-American filmmaking couple, Elizabeth A Coats and Paul J Coats, also known as Anu and Pablo.

“My Love from Another Land” is an enchanting romantic comedy that traces the journey of Olushegun (Shegun) Achebe, a white Nigerian man adopted from America as a baby, who forsakes his thriving legal career in Lagos to pursue his true calling as a farmer in Uganda. Battling societal norms and expectations, Shegun meets Aber, an Acholi Ugandan woman, with whom he falls deeply in love.

Discussing about the project, Nabukenya told The New Vision that Anu and Pablo approached her following her recent string of successful releases. She revealed that the couple had a pre-existing story they wanted to bring to life, incorporating elements of their own love journey and fictional narrative, while also seeking to infuse the tale with a vibrant Ugandan setting and an added touch of humor.

“When they reached out to me, they presented a storyline that they were eager to pursue, blending aspects of their personal love story with fictional elements. However, their desire was for the narrative to be set in Uganda and infused with a sense of fun,” she explained.

Filmed on location in Uganda, the cast of the movie includes Anu and Pablo, alongside Ssemwanga Hishamkhan, and Gloria Catherine Nambozo, among others.

The movie is scheduled to premiere in Uganda on February 14, 2024, at Century Cinemax, Acacia Mall, followed by subsequent global premieres in Nigeria and the United States. Nabukenya disclosed that the movie would also be accessible on various streaming platforms and in DVD format for Ugandan audiences.