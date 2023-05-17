Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi arrested

By Charles Lwanga

Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi is in custody at Central Police Station (CPS) on allegations of forgery.

Muhangi was tasked by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa to write a statement with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over allegations of uttering forged documents and false accountability.

The investigations were initiated by PAC after they found loopholes in the federation’s accountability and on Tuesday, Muhangi was summoned by the CID who took him to CPS where he spent the night.

This was confirmed by deputy spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire.

“UBF boss is indeed in our safe custody and we only wait for the investigations into his case to be finalised and adhere to the recommendations that will be given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP),” Owoyesigyire said.

The UBF chief was last week before the parliamentary committee that queried the documents presented to it by the boxing governing body.

The committee chairperson Basalilwa then ordered Muhangi to return to PAC on Monday with the accountant that issued the documents presented to parliament and then referred Muhangi to CID to record a statement.

Efforts to get a comment from Muhangi were futile as he was not available to talk to the press.

Muhangi is the second sports federation head to be arrested after the Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo, who was charged with obtaining money by false pretence by the Buganda Road court and then remanded to Luzira prison.