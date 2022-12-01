Uganda, Botswana tighten ties through art

By Hussein Kiganda

Jinja film school King Paul Media Entertainment (KPM Entertainment) and Piton International Film Festival – Africa (PIFF -African Chapter) have partnered with Botswana-based curator Neelo Lentebanye of Neelo Management & Consultancy on the Humanity Solo Exhibition by artist Boemo Lunga, who has embarked on the exhibition of art in different parts of Africa.

On November 5 and 6, 2022, the partnership sired a successful exhibition at Molapo Crossing ArtCase Gallery in Gaborone, Botswana.

Headlined by Boemo Lunga, the Humanity Exhibition offered the attendees not only a view of the beautiful 30-crafted artworks but a whole lot more.

Boemo also performed live painting sessions on both days, which captured the hearts of the audience. The audience also got treated to a live painting session alongside soothing live music and poetry.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, KPM Entertainment boss and African representative of PIFF Paul Ssebata said they are looking forward to organising an art exhibition in Uganda where artists from Botswana will be invited.

“We are happy that KPM and PIFF together with our sister Neelo achieved success in Botswana. We are now looking at the possibility of inviting them to Uganda for such an exhibition. This is aimed at bringing the two countries together as one,” Ssebata said.

Neelo assured Ugandans that if the opportunity of coming to Uganda for such an exhibition knocks, she will be glad to take it.