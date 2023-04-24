UCC to give Uganda Performing Rights Society data about music played on local media

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has agreed to give the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) data about all music played on Uganda’s radio and television stations.

The revelation was made by former gospel musician Kaye Wisdom, who is now working as a board member of the collecting society.

In a recent television interview, Kaye said lack of statistics on how much music is played has been the reason why they have not distributed any money to UPRS members.

“During the last annual general meeting, we told our stakeholders that we collected sh250m, but the organisation couldn’t give any money to its members because there was no system of knowing how songs are played on local media,” he said.

Kaye explained that as a result, they suspended the process to find a solution for it.

“At least UCC has agreed to give us this data for free and the organisation has also agreed not to renew licences of media houses that refuse to pay UPRS money for playing their members’ music,” he revealed.

Kaye said most upcountry radio stations were fighting this directive and it’s the reason why they had to partner with the regular over the matter.

He added that they are also negotiating with someone with an App that tracks music that radio and TV stations play, but UPRS hasn’t sat down to make a decision on that.