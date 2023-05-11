UCC short film competitions go to eastern region

By Hussein Kiganda

The eastern region edition of the Regional Short Film Competition organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) took place in Mbale City on May 10, 2023.

The competition was scooped by Julius Mari for his film titled Sweet Uganda and the runner up was Julius Wabwire for his film I Am From Muwayo.

Mari walked away with sh2m and Wabwire sh1m.

The competition in the eastern region was graced by Julianne Mweheire, the director of industry affairs and content development at UCC and Ruth Kanyana B. Kibuuka, the manager content development at UCC, among several officials from different institutions.

Julianne Mweheire, the director of industry affairs and content development at UCC.



The northern region edition kicked off in Gulu City on May 8, 2023, and will continue on May 12 and 13, 2023 in Masaka City and Mbarara City for the central and western regions respectively.

With this year’s theme being Ten Years of Harnessing Creative Potential, the competition is aimed at promoting Uganda as a premier tourist and filming destination, as well as fostering regional talent in the film industry.

It is also aimed at recognising and rewarding content that highlights the unique beauty, scenery, flora, and fauna of Uganda while showcasing it as one of the best destinations in the world.