Friday, May 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle UCC short film competitions go to eastern region
Lifestyle

UCC short film competitions go to eastern region

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

The eastern region edition of the Regional Short Film Competition organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) took place in Mbale City on May 10, 2023.

The competition was scooped by Julius Mari for his film titled Sweet Uganda and the runner up was Julius Wabwire for his film I Am From Muwayo.

Mari walked away with sh2m and Wabwire sh1m.

The competition in the eastern region was graced by Julianne Mweheire, the director of industry affairs and content development at UCC and Ruth Kanyana B. Kibuuka, the manager content development at UCC, among several officials from different institutions.

Julianne Mweheire, the director of industry affairs and content development at UCC.

The northern region edition kicked off in Gulu City on May 8, 2023, and will continue on May 12 and 13, 2023 in Masaka City and Mbarara City for the central and western regions respectively.

With this year’s theme being Ten Years of Harnessing Creative Potential, the competition is aimed at promoting Uganda as a premier tourist and filming destination, as well as fostering regional talent in the film industry.

It is also aimed at recognising and rewarding content that highlights the unique beauty, scenery, flora, and fauna of Uganda while showcasing it as one of the best destinations in the world.

You may also like

David Lutalo collaborates with Chameleone on new song after reconciling with Pallaso

UCC Regional Short Film Competition kicks off in Gulu City

Hundreds throng Vision Group’s Kadodi Carnival

Phaneroo golden mothers take gospel to markets

Swedish reggae band in Uganda to inspire young talent

Shebang Fashions returns with mental and reproductive health fashion show

PICTORIAL: Dangerously short skirts spotted at Blankets and Wine

Kenyan journalist Mwaura Wahiga joins Nancy Kacungira at BBC

Trending: Would you have beans on the first date?

Moviegoers throng ‘Crystal’ premiere

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.