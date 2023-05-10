UCC Regional Short Film Competition kicks off in Gulu City

By Hussein Kiganda

The Regional Short Film Competition organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in celebration of the 10 years of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) kicked off at Acholi Inn Hotel in Gulu City on May 8, 2023.

Nyombi Thembo, the director for the Rural Development Communication Fund at UCC, opened the competition on behalf of Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the executive director of UCC.

He encouraged content creators to make films that market Uganda to the rest of the world.

The Odong brothers (Ojok Odong and Okello Odongo) were crowned the winners for the northern region for their film titled Home, which showcases rich tourism and historical sites found in northern Uganda. They walked away with a grand prize of sh2m.

Francis Ageta, the first runner-up with his film titled The Pride, bagged sh1m. Susan Akumu was the second runner-up with her film Dero.

The competition will continue in other regions; Mbale City on May 10 (eastern region), Masaka City on May 12 (central region) and May 13 in Mbarara City (western region).

Nyombi Thembo

Under the theme Ten Years of Harnessing Creative Potential, the competition is aimed at promoting Uganda as a premier tourist and filming destination, as well as fostering regional talent in the film industry.

It is also aimed at recognising and rewarding content that highlights the unique beauty, scenery, flora, and fauna of Uganda while showcasing it as one of the best destinations in the world.