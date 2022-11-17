Thursday, November 17, 2022
UCC recognises best performers at Cine Art training programme

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has awarded the best young people who excelled at the 2022 Cine Art training that was organised by the commission.

Out of the 526 trainees who completed the training, 16 were recognised. It is part of UCC’s strategy to empower local film creators to compete effectively in the local and international film sector.

According to Meddy Kaggwa, the acting director of industry affairs and content development at UCC, the programme is part of UCC’s content development strategy that seeks to develop the equality and audience of Uganda’s local content.

The 16 contestants won scholarships for diplomas in film production and will be starting soon.

The programme was free and was conducted online by Cine Art Academy. Students were trained in lighting for film, sound for film, online journalism, screenwriting, principles of advertising, directing fundamentals, voice acting, film production, among many other subjects.

