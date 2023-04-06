Thursday, April 6, 2023
UCC puts up short film competition to commemorate 10 years of film festival

By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda Communications Commission(UCC) has organized a short film competition dubbed “Regional Short Fim Competition” to celebrate ten years of the Uganda Film Festival(UFF) since 2013.

The Public Relations Officer at UCC, Rebecca Mukite, told The Kampala Sun that the competition is aimed at promoting Uganda’s tourism and captivating regional filmmakers to join film competitions.

“It is aimed at collecting content that can promote Uganda as a filming and tourist destination and promote the production of content at a regional level,” she said.

The competition covers four regions, Central, Western, Eastern, and Northern.
Competitors are required to submit a one to three minutes short film portraying their regions’ beauty, uniqueness, scenery, flora, and fauna, bu April 28, 2023.

The placard announcing the competition. Photo by Hussein Kiganda.

The Evaluation Committee will assess the following evaluation criteria:

Concept (15%): The Film work demonstrates a clear vision.

Technical quality (30%): The Film work demonstrates a mastery of audio-visual productions, using disruptive techniques and making expressive use of visual elements and audio resources in terms of narrative structure.

Originality and creativity (30%): The creative strategy of the short video reflects the ingenuity of the participant and the originality of the idea, resulting in a form of innovative audio-visual production and artistic quality.

Narrative structure (20%): The Film work meets the competition’s thematic requirement and presents the theme in an attractive and coherent way.

Plagiarism (5%): The audio-visual creation does not have plagiarized content

