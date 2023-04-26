Wednesday, April 26, 2023
UCC kicks Full Figure out of new job at Salt TV

By Alex Balimwikungu

The last time motor-mouth Jennifer Nakanguubi aka Full Figure had a semblance of a formal job, she was chased like a chicken thief.

At the time, a rabid Full Figure instigated a fist-fight live on air with a guest, Pastor Martin Ssempa and communications regulator Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) reprimanded her and set new regulations for TV stations.

Many adhered to the UCC regulations and declared Full Figure persona non grata.  There was momentary reprieve for the veteran singer recently when she got a slot at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s Salt TV recently.

She presented the morning show, Omusunsuzi, alongside radio veteran Charles Ssenkubuge and Robert Mutebi. However, her stay there has been short-lived.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that Full Figure has reportedly been fired from Salt TV over the use of inappropriate language. This was after a whistleblower petitioned UCC.

A whistleblower identified as Gabriel Bbule petitioned UCC’s executive director, Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, saying the show contained abusive language and allegations against different individuals that are not substantiated.

To cap it, they were presented in a sensational manner, something that breaches the minimum broadcasting standards of the Uganda Communications Commission. They also say Jennifer Full Figure is unprofessional.

UCC was quick to react to the matter and, upon reviewing the recordings and content of Omusunsuzi that aired during the period of March and April, summoned and promised to reprimand Salt TV for going against the commission’s minimum broadcasting standards.

Full Figure was removed from the Omusunsuzi programme as a result of the development and was a no-show on Wednesday, April 26.

Sources from within reveal that she has since been relieved of her duties and the next noise from her will be on the unregulated TikTok.

