UCC calls for movie submission at 10th Uganda Film Festival

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has started receiving movie submissions for the upcoming 10th Uganda Film Festival.

Using the commission’s online platform, filmmakers have been encouraged to submit their movies by March 3, 2023.

“The Uganda Film Festival is back, and we get to celebrate 10yrs of harnessing the potential in the creative industry,” the commission wrote.

“Through #UFF, creativity in our film industry is recognised and celebrated. Submit your film thru: filmfreeway.com/UGANDAFILMFEST… before March 3, 2023,” it added.

At its ninth edition, Tembele won Best Feature Film, Patriq Nkakalukanyi won Best Actor In Feature Film and Nana Kagga scooped the Best Actress in Feature Film, among others.

To submit their movies, Ugandan filmmakers were advised to use the link below;

filmfreeway.com/UGANDAFILMFEST

The Uganda Film Festival is a five-day event that highlights and recognises the various activities carried out by the commission throughout the year. The activities include the film exhibition market, film trainings, film forums & workshops, film screenings and an awards gala night.

