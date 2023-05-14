Sunday, May 14, 2023
Top News

UCC boss backs actress representing Uganda at Ghana’s African Monologue Challenge

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Actress Rachael Nduhukire is waving the country’s flag at the ongoing African Monologue Challenge that kicked off in April.

The Africa Monologue Challenge is an initiative of MK Casting, Ghana’s premiere and astute casting company, with casing credit from award-winning projects such as Beasts of No Nation, Black Earth Rising, Azali, Treadstone, Borga, Aloevera and Terminus.

The challenge aims to promote the arts and entertainment sector of the African continent and provide a platform for emerging talent.

Nduhukire is one of the ten finalists in the challenge competing against Refilwe Maitisa (South Africa), Lauren Akosia (United Kingdom), Jeromy Mumba (Zambia), Nyokabi Macharia (Kenya), Hasheem Said Bakery (Tanzania), Kenny Jim Parku (Ghana), Brian Angels (Ghana), Stycie Waweru (Kenya) and Rose Okeke (Nigeria).

The executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission, Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, urged Ugandans to vote for Nduhukire to bring the crown home. Nduhukire is known for her roles in Journey to Jamaa, The Ugandan, Rhona, Kent & Kate and Sanyu Series.

“Uganda’s film industry is blazing serious! Ms. Rachael Nduhukire is 1 of 10 finalists of the African Monologue Challenge, but she needs our support to become the African ambassador. Let us vote now. Tell a friend, relative, neighbour, workmate, everybody,” Sewankambo tweeted.

Following the current provisional results, Nduhukire carries a percentage of 98.5% against his other nine competitors, but the voting process is still on up to May 27, 2023, and, therefore, more effort is needed to make her victorious.

To vote for her, follow the link africamonologue.com

