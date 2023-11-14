UBL’s “wrong side of the road” survey shines spotlight on responsible drinking at Nyege Nyege Festival

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Amidst the vibrant beats and vibes of energy at the Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja City, a responsible drinking campaign took center stage. Over the weekend, 5,122 festival-goers participated in Uganda Breweries Limited’s (UBL) ‘Wrong Side of the Road’ survey—a positive drinking questionnaire crafted to enlighten individuals about the repercussions of drunk driving.

UBL distributed over 5,900 bottles of water [247 boxes] to attendees, recognizing the importance of hydration and moderation as well as encouraging them to balance their alcoholic beverages with water. The initiative aimed not only to foster responsible drinking habits but also to mitigate the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption on both individuals and society.

Revellers at Nyege Nyege were told about responsible drinking. Courtesy Photo

Hillary Baguma, the brand manager for mainstream spirits at UBL, emphasized the significance of these interventions, especially considering that many festival attendees drove themselves to Jinja. The company’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its consumers underscored the urgency to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol.

As a testament to their holistic approach, UBL extended their positive drinking message beyond festival-goers. Bumper stickers adorned with positive drinking messages were distributed to motorists, including those from the police, UPDF, and sister security organs deployed to maintain order during the event.

This year’s campaign built upon the success of the 2022 edition of the festival, where 2,225 participants engaged with UBL’s positive drinking awareness initiatives. Aligned with UBL’s Society 2030 Spirit of Progress agenda, these efforts aimed to contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable world, fostering a culture of responsible drinking that extends far beyond the festival grounds.