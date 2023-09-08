PICTORIAL: UBL board chairman Japheth Katto hands over to Mugerwa

By Nicholas Oneal

The most beautiful thing in corporate governance is to hand over power when you are still needed and trusted.

These were some of the kind words from Juliana Kagwa, the corporate affairs director Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), yesterday, Thursday, September 7, at the Kampala Serena Hotel as UBL officially bade farewell to Japheth Katto, commonly known as ‘Chief’, the former board chairman, who has been with the organisation since 2018.

Katto, a consultant in corporate governance and financial services regulation, was at the helm of UBL during some of the most turbulent times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw bars get closed.

His sound business advice and visionary leadership ensured that the company continued to grow.

Katto, who dressed like James Earl Jones (King Jaffer Joffer) in the 1988 American movie Coming To America, was accompanied by Jimmy Murgewa, the incoming board chairman, who walked like Earl’s son in the movie, Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem).

Japheth Katto, the outgoing board chair Uganda Breweries, walks in at his farewell dinner party at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 7, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The two were welcomed by former board chairman Dr Alan Shonubi, trade minister David Bahati and Buganda prince David Wasajja.

Embodying his King Jaffer Joffer character, Katto dictated who to pose for photos with as he took time to chat with his long-time friends such as Maggie Kigozi, Marion Adengo Muyobo and former trade minister Amelia Kyambadde.

Mugerwa said it’s through Katto’s vision that UBL created and fostered government relationships, citing a partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organization to support efforts of increasing yields of cash crops used in production processes.

Prince David Wasajja (right) looks on as Henry Banyenzaki (third left), a former minister, chats with Maggie Kigozi at the farewell dinner party for Japheth Katto, the former board chairman Uganda Breweries, at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 7, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Anne Juuko, the chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank, with husband Apollo Makubuya at the farewell dinner for Japheth Katto, the former board chairman Uganda Breweries, at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 7, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal