Sports

UBC to broadcast FIFA World Cup

By Alex Balimwikungu

Public broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) has announced that they successfully acquired the rights for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held from November 20th to December 18th 2022.

In a statement released on Friday, UBC said they have acquired the Free to Air (FTA) rights and games will be aired on UBC and Star Times plus their radio stations across the country.

“As a football loving nation, the government of Uganda has always supported the public broadcaster to ensure citizens are part of the global community in sports, entertainment, trade as well as science and innovation. Let us enjoy the games as part of our festive season and leverage on it to grow our business through sponsorship, promotion and advertising,” the statement reads in part

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The tournament first took place in 1930 and is held every four years, making this the 22nd World Cup.

It marks the first World Cup to take place in an Arab nation and only the second to be held in Asia after World Cup 2002, which was hosted in Japan and South Korea.

This will also be the first time that the event will take place this late during the year, due to the extreme summer climate in Qatar. France is the reigning Champion

