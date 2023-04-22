UBC needs sh9b to distribute free-to-air signal across Uganda

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) has asked the ministry of Finance to give them sh.9 billion to purchase equipment to enable them distribute free to air signal to all parts of Uganda

The request was made during their recent meeting with members of parliament that sit on the ICT committee chaired by Eng. Moses Magogo

Magogo said that the funds were appropriated by Parliament for the installation of digital-to-home (DTH) systems, and renovation and equipping of the master control centre in Kololo but the finance ministry has not yet given them the funds

“This money has since not been released by the Finance Ministry and has resulted in Ugandans being subjected to an indirect television tax by private carriers for free to air channels,” Magogo said.

He said UBC intends to expand the digital terrestrial television and radio broadcasting network by acquiring equipment for additional digital terrestrial transmission (DTT).

This was contained in the Committee report on ministerial policy statements and budget estimates for Financial Year 2023/2024 presented to the House recently

Kasese Municipality MP Ferigo Kambale said that rural television sites have been switched off from free-to-air signals for over six months.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, tasked the Ministry of Finance to present a status report on the release of the funds to SIGNET, a company working with UBC to spread digital television signals in Uganda.