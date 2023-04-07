UAP Old Mutual hosts Muslims to Iftar dinner

By Alex Balimwikungu

The evening of 6th April 2023 saw UAP Old mutual host their Muslim clientele to an Iftar dinner at Hotel Africana in Kampala. The dinner held under the theme breeding brotherhood during the Holy month was graced by the Managing Director UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance, Patrick Kimathi and the Managing Director UAP Old Mutual Financial Services, Simon Mwebaze.

The dinner commenced with a word of prayer from the presiding Sheikh, Sheikh Umar Yusuf, who said that the Muslims should use this chance in this Holy Month to seek forgiveness from Allah. He also encouraged the brethren to take the initiative to seek Allah for forgiveness because all Muslims are who are flesh and blood are prone to sin. So it’s important to take time and seek forgiveness anytime anywhere.

Patrick Kimathi noted that the Holy month is a month that is a time for Spiritual awakening, self-assessment and growth. He also requested that Allah continues to keep them. We are so appreciative as a group for entrusting your finances with us and we look forward to growing the relationship.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, UAP Old Mutual Financial Services, The Chief Finance Officer, John Ggolooba noted that this face to face was very necessary for each of the parties to build the confidence that their finances and investments are handled by real humans who are committed to enabling positive futures for their clients.

Hanifa Musoke said she had been saving with UAP Old Mutual Financial Services for 4 years now. Courtesy Photo

Speaking on behalf of the clients, Nassif Bukenya (not real names), a trader in Kikuubo appreciated the service he has enjoyed from UAP Old mutual and to this day he confirmed that because of his policy, he has been able to invest in a sure deal policy which is enabling him beef up his business. He further encouraged the Muslims in attendance to bring many others on board as a way of breeding brotherhood.

Some of the happy clients of UAP old mutual pose for a photo at Hotel Africana. Courtesy Photo

A happy client from UAP Financial Services (name withheld) appreciated the flexibility of the services and thanked the management of UAP Old Mutual for the gesture of sharing a meal with the Muslim fraternity.

In his closing remarks, Badru Bengo, manager Life and pensions at the Uganda Insurers association thanked UAP for coming out to host the Muslims. He further encouraged the Muslims who shared positive stories to preach the gospel of Insurance and to their respective households. He also noted that the Muslims should look out for the Wewanilire campaign launched by the Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) which is ongoing to drive insurance uptake in Uganda.