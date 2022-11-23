Typo gets DVJ Mercy Pro trolled, RwandAir apologises

By Ahmad Muto

City Disc and Video jockey, Michael Kibirige, alias Mercy Pro who claims he has ended his relationship with Rwanda’s national airline made himself the butt of jokes when after a travel hiccup with RwandAir took his frustration online. However, the news is not the frustration, but the fact that a typo overshadowed the message. He tweeted: “Am so disappointed with @FlyRwandaAir I can never fry with this airline again.”

The typo, ‘fry’ to mean ‘fly’ brought to the fore a popular argument that besides mixing songs, DJs cannot really communicate orally and in writing.

Fry, pans, cooking oil, boil, came to characterize all the messages of sympathy he received in the replies that looked like a theater; replies laced with humour at his command of the keyboard.

One of them was his colleague DJ Roja whom social media has for years made fun of as one character that struggles with King Charles III’s language on live TV and is not ashamed one bit.

He put out a series of tweets: “Dear @elonmusk… we want the Edit button … They are frying us.”; He added: “Im so disappointed with Saudi Arabia airline ..I will never Fry again with that Airline … Says messi.”

The airline, RwandAir replied to Mercy’s frustration and vow never to use their services again: “Good morning DVJ Mercy Pro, We regret to learn we’ve let you down. It is never our intention to disappoint our passengers. Could you please DM us more details so that we can quickly look into this? Thank you.”

Hours later he able to travel and tweeted: “Feels good being home.”