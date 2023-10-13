Friday, October 13, 2023
Two-week art exhibition launched

by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

A two-week art exhibition dubbed Ebirungi was launched at a cocktail party at Latitude 0 Degrees Hotel, Makindye in Kampala on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Many artists, including Jose Henda, a guest artist/designer/stylist from London, showcased their work at the event.

Henda advised artists to always use local products when they are telling stories in their art pieces.

Henry Kiyingi, an exhibitor as well as a student from Kyambogo University, expressed enthusiasm about showcasing his work at the event, describing himself as a winner.

“I am a winner already because many applicants failed, but as I am among the ones they chose, I am blessed. This exhibition helps in promoting your art work, meeting different people and creating rapport as you are also selling your products,” he said.

Grace Nsimbe, an artist, said she got a chance to exhibit her work because of her uniqueness. At the event, she showcased an art piece depicting the culture of African women.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers during an interview with The Kampala Sun, Isabella Asiimwe said this was the third time the exhibition, aimed at promoting local artists, was running at Latitude 0 Degrees hotel.

“That’s why we picked few and we chose them through their story-telling art pieces,” Asiimwe said.

Several delegates and art enthusiasts attended the event.

