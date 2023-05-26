Saturday, May 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Two pedestrians killed in Acacia Avenue road crash
Latest News

Two pedestrians killed in Acacia Avenue road crash

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Charles Etukuri

Two pedestrians were killed early Friday, May 26, in a road crash involving multiple vehicles in Kamwokya, Kampala.

The Police said the deadly crash happened at around 1:26am at the Kayunga Road junction along Acacia Avenue.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the Police said they are investigating the incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz (UBL 189R) lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the junction.

The man behind the wheels was identified as Faziru Kimera of Buwate.

“The vehicle collided with the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there,” said Owoyesigyire.

Footage of the crash showed the black car ram into a white Toyota Mark X (UBF 788K), which Police said “was approaching from the Mulago side”.

The injured victims were taken to Mulago Hospital, where two of the pedestrians succumbed to their injuries, the Police added.

Both vehicles were towed to nearby Kira Road Police Station, pending inspection by the Inspectorate of Vehicles.

The Police said the drivers involved in the crash were “promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment”.

The Police condoled with the families and friends of the dead and vowed to conduct “a thorough investigation” into the fatal incident.

Owoyesigyire urged caution and adherence to speed limits and traffic regulations.

“Safety on our roads is of paramount importance, and we must all play our part in ensuring a secure environment for everyone,” he said.

“We will provide updates on the progress of the investigation as they become available.”

You may also like

Guitarist Myko Ouma to headline Jazz concert

Veteran actor Raymond Rushabiro lectures young filmmakers on discipline

Police officer shoots, injures UCU student

Duhuze festival goes wild

Judith Heard features in Koffi Olomide video

UAP Old Mutual shines at IBAU conference 2023

Bizonto, Dr. T Amale re-unite

Senior Presidential Advisor Klaus Holderbaum dead

I am God’s property, MP Joel Ssenyonyi

How it went down at the Swengere Xperience show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.