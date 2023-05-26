Two pedestrians killed in Acacia Avenue road crash

By Charles Etukuri

Two pedestrians were killed early Friday, May 26, in a road crash involving multiple vehicles in Kamwokya, Kampala.

The Police said the deadly crash happened at around 1:26am at the Kayunga Road junction along Acacia Avenue.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the Police said they are investigating the incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz (UBL 189R) lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the junction.

The man behind the wheels was identified as Faziru Kimera of Buwate.

“The vehicle collided with the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there,” said Owoyesigyire.

Footage of the crash showed the black car ram into a white Toyota Mark X (UBF 788K), which Police said “was approaching from the Mulago side”.

The injured victims were taken to Mulago Hospital, where two of the pedestrians succumbed to their injuries, the Police added.

Both vehicles were towed to nearby Kira Road Police Station, pending inspection by the Inspectorate of Vehicles.

The Police said the drivers involved in the crash were “promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment”.

The Police condoled with the families and friends of the dead and vowed to conduct “a thorough investigation” into the fatal incident.

Owoyesigyire urged caution and adherence to speed limits and traffic regulations.

“Safety on our roads is of paramount importance, and we must all play our part in ensuring a secure environment for everyone,” he said.

“We will provide updates on the progress of the investigation as they become available.”