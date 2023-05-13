Two films to represent Uganda at Zanzibar International Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

A Void Life by Ian Nyanzi and Ziwa by Samuel Tebandeke have been selected to represent Uganda at the 26th Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) in Tanzania.

This year, the festival received over 2,700 film submissions from all over the world.

Uganda had made 51 submissions out of which two short films were selected and no feature film or documentary made it to the selection list.

In East Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania received more than 10 selections each, Rwanda tied with Uganda at two and Burundi missed out on any.

It should be noted that in 2019, Samuel Saviour Kizito’s movie, The Forbidden won Best East African Feature Film at the ZIFF, and in 2021, Kizito’s other film Catch Out won Best Actress for Doreen Mirembe’s role in the movie.