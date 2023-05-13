Saturday, May 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Two films to represent Uganda at Zanzibar International Film Festival
Lifestyle

Two films to represent Uganda at Zanzibar International Film Festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

A Void Life by Ian Nyanzi and Ziwa by Samuel Tebandeke have been selected to represent Uganda at the 26th Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) in Tanzania.

This year, the festival received over 2,700 film submissions from all over the world.

Uganda had made 51 submissions out of which two short films were selected and no feature film or documentary made it to the selection list.

In East Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania received more than 10 selections each, Rwanda tied with Uganda at two and Burundi missed out on any.

It should be noted that in 2019, Samuel Saviour Kizito’s movie, The Forbidden won Best East African Feature Film at the ZIFF, and in 2021, Kizito’s other film Catch Out won Best Actress for Doreen Mirembe’s role in the movie.

You may also like

UCC short film competitions go to eastern region

David Lutalo collaborates with Chameleone on new song after reconciling with Pallaso

UCC Regional Short Film Competition kicks off in Gulu City

Hundreds throng Vision Group’s Kadodi Carnival

Phaneroo golden mothers take gospel to markets

Swedish reggae band in Uganda to inspire young talent

Shebang Fashions returns with mental and reproductive health fashion show

PICTORIAL: Dangerously short skirts spotted at Blankets and Wine

Kenyan journalist Mwaura Wahiga joins Nancy Kacungira at BBC

Trending: Would you have beans on the first date?

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.