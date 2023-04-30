Two filmmakers to represent Uganda in Ghana

By Hussein Kiganda

Two screenwriters have been selected to represent Uganda at the ongoing Accra Indie Filmmart in Accra, Ghana. The event is part of the Accra Indie Film Festival (AiF).

Precious Colette Kemigisha and Christine Mbabazi participated in a screenwriting workshop held at the National Theatre on March 18, 2023. The workshop was organised by Kyooto Media Group, a company that collaborated with the Filmmart in Ghana to train Ugandan screenwriters.

Following the training, 20 participants were challenged to produce short movie scripts. The judges selected two outstanding scripts: Neza by Mbabazi and The Crown by Kemigisha, to represent Uganda.

“Our initial plan was to have one screenplay, but we decided to take two of them. All of them were good, with unique ideas, but these two were outstanding. They will be produced in Ghana by the Ghanaian filmmakers and will be premiered at the festival which will be held from July 31 to August 5, 2023,” Evan Eghan, the executive director of AiF, told The Kampala Sun.

Kemigisha and Mbabazi are excited to represent their country beyond national borders and are hopeful that they will reap significant benefits from this opportunity.

Kemigisha expressed her gratitude, saying: “I feel honoured that the Acca Indie Film Festival (AiF) loved my short movie script titled The Crown. I expect the festival to be a space where creatives and filmmakers gather to not only watch each other’s work, but also exchange ideas, learn about how to improve the film industry, and showcase the powerful stories on the continent.”

Mbabazi stated: “I am excited. Neza is my first film script that will be produced, and I am looking forward to seeing how the Ghanaian team directs and produces the story. I hope this results in more collaborations and partnerships.”

About The AiF

The Accra Indie Film Festival (AiF) is a platform dedicated to promoting emerging filmmakers by providing them with opportunities to learn and practice the art of filmmaking.

According to Eghan, the festival aims to bring together all departments of filmmaking to train and challenge filmmakers to produce films. This approach ensures that filmmakers not only learn, but also gain practical experience in their craft.

In 2022, the festival linked Ghanaian filmmakers with their counterparts in the United Kingdom (UK). This year, the festival has expanded to include Uganda and Nigeria, with the hope of eventually extending to other African countries.

The festival’s filmmart, which started in 2022, focuses on screenwriting in Uganda and Nigeria, while Ghana concentrates on film production. The festival will select two screenplays from Uganda and Nigeria, which will be produced by the Ghanaian filmmakers trained during the filmmart. These films will be partnered with those in the UK.

The AiF was established in 2019, and since then, the festival has developed the filmmart to train emerging filmmakers from Ghana and the rest of Africa.

Who are the two selected Ugandans?

Precious Colette Kemigisha (The Crown)

Kemigisha is a writer, editor, and aspiring filmmaker based in Kampala. She earned a BA in English Literature from Manchester Metropolitan University and Postgraduate degree in Writing & Literary Criticism from Edinburgh University.

She has been the recipient of a virtual residency by Literarisches Colloquium Berlin (LCB) in 2020 and her article was published in an anthology titled: UNMASKED.

Kemigisha was also privileged to attend the University of East Anglia Writing Masterclasses hosted by internationally renowned author’s Atuki Turner, Zukiswa Wanner and Tsitsi Dangarembga in 2022.The stories from these two workshops will be published in anthologies in 2023.

Her short stories and articles have been published in various anthologies and magazines, including Lolwe, Omenana and Fare Magazine.

She was selected by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to attend a two-month long screenwriting class in 2022 and the result was a short movie screenplay. She is currently writing a radio drama for production and her Young Adult novel titled If the Sea Could Speak is to be published in 2023.

Her selected script, The Crown, tells the story of a young woman who wants to be a beauty queen so that she can help her single mother financially but along the way, she almost gets involved with the wrong crowd so she has to course-correct to get back on the path of her heart’s dreams.

Kemigisha said she wanted to write about how pressure from our loved ones and the responsibility we feel towards them forces us to make bad decisions which may have dire consequences yet there are always true friends in our lives to help us stay on the right path.

She hopes that the main character’s story will resonate with audiences because we all feel that societal pressure at one point or another in our lives.

Christine Mbabazi (Neza)

Mbabazi is an audio and visual writer whose main interest is telling nuanced/layered stories of her characters. After scripting radio dramas and magazines for over five years she is now transitioning into film/TV writing. A self-confessed cinephile, Mbabazi also hopes to direct and produce in future.

When she is not writing, she spends her time experimenting with recipes in her kitchen, curating music playlists, watching movies and travelling with friends.

Neza is Mbabazi’s first short film script which chronicles the story of Neza, a 38-year-old freelance writer. Unemployed at the onset of COVID-19, she takes the freelancer life in stride even without a guaranteed paycheck. She is convinced that this is an opportunity to pursue a filmmaking career.

However, gigs are hard to come by so Neza gets depressed and anxious. One day she decides to submit an invalidity claim with hopes of accessing her employee benefits from a private provident fund, but is told she doesn’t qualify neither by age or mental handicap.