Twitter to revoke legacy ‘verified’ badges on April 1

By Ahmad Muto

On Fools Day, April 1, Twitter plans to pull one on its users – revoking the legacy verified checkmarks so every user that wants it pays. Legacy checkmarks are those that were given to certain categories of accounts – organisations and individuals – because they were notable and to avoid impersonation.

On Thursday, March 23, Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue worldwide and immediately announced they will be revoking all legacy checkmarks.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” read a tweet from the official Twitter Verified page.

The Twitter boss, Elon Musk added that to get Blue verified via the web browser will cost a user $7 (sh26,000) per month. And that any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organisation is automatically verified.

Meanwhile, on the app, it is $11 (sh41,000) per month and $114.99 (sh426,000) per year with a discount of 12%.

Twitter Blue’s advantages according to the platform are; prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long tweets, bookmark folders, custom navigation, edit tweet, and undo tweet.

Last year, just after taking over Twitter, Musk argued that many legacy checkmarks were handed out randomly.

In a now deleted tweet, former Assistant Inspector of Police (AIGP), Asan Kasingye expressed worry about losing his checkmark now that it is going to be paid for. He assumed the paid for checkmarks were brown, more like a downgrade.

A number of Ugandan Twitter influencers subscribed to Twitter Blue when it was still available only in the U.S. and Europe. However, some months they have them, some they don’t. A new development because with legacy checkmarks, they are permanent unless the account violates policy guidelines.