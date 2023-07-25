Twitter rebrands to X

By Hussein Kiganda

Amid increasing challenges, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has unveiled a major corporate rebranding effort, replacing the iconic bird logo with an “X.”

The change comes as the company faces difficulties in attracting advertisers and contends with stiff competition in the social media landscape.

On Monday, visitors to the website were greeted with the new “X” symbol, and employees’ profiles now sported the same sleek emblem. This departure from the familiar bird logo, which has been synonymous with Twitter for more than a decade, signifies a fresh chapter for the platform.

Musk’s announcement about the revamp was made on Sunday, when he took to the social media platform to share his vision. He proclaimed that “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

He even challenged the Twitterverse to submit their own X logo designs, promising a swift global rollout if a compelling one emerged.

A striking image of the Twitter headquarters featuring the new logo was proudly shared by the entrepreneurial visionary on Monday, further solidifying the brand’s transformation.

Despite the rebranding, the website address and the app’s name in Google and Apple app stores remain unchanged. However, they now include references to X Corp in their listings, symbolizing the shift towards Musk’s ambitious “everything app” concept under the unified brand “X.”

Twitter’s ambitious plans involve a strategic pivot from its traditional text-centric approach to a more dynamic platform that seamlessly integrates audio, video, and payments features.

Additionally, the company is actively seeking to attract advertisers and establish partnerships with broadcasters and payment groups to expand its offerings.

One particularly intriguing aspect of the rebranding is Twitter’s commitment to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Musk’s new AI company, xAI. Leveraging Twitter’s vast data, xAI aims to develop cutting-edge AI models that will enhance the user experience and overall functionality of the platform.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year for a staggering $44 billion, the company has undergone significant changes under his leadership.

Workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures have been implemented, though some radical policy changes have also sparked frustration among users and advertisers, leading to a notable decline in advertising revenues and financial uncertainty.

Adding to Twitter’s challenges, Meta, a rival company, recently launched Threads, a highly anticipated Twitter competitor, garnering millions of users. Twitter responded by threatening legal action, alleging that Meta stole trade secrets during the development of its messaging app.