Twins adjusting to life faster than parents – Flavia Tumusiime

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime has opened up about her experience with her new set of twins, days after their birth.

According to her, the twins – Enzo Kakuru and Ethan Kato – are adjusting to life in the new environment faster than them.



“Thank you! There are so many messages of love and well-wishing and we are grateful for each and everyone. The twins are adjusting to the new normal faster than the parents, but we will get there day by day,” she wrote on her Insta stories.

Flavia disclosed that she is also adjusting to postpartum life (the period after childbirth), albeit with panic.

“I put my head down to rest, and I woke up feeling different. It felt like I had slept through a big event or exciting for the past year or so. I panicked and went to check on time and see how long I’ve been asleep for friends it had only been 45 minutes. Postpartum life hits different bambi.”

Sports pundit Andrew Kabuura, Flavia’s husband, broke the news of the twins’ birth on Friday, May 19, 2023 online via a tweet: “We thank the Lord. Today our family expanded to 5. Enzo Kakuru Kabuura & Ethan Kato Kabuura are finally here. Nalongo & the boys are healthy. Note: I’m a SSALONGO!”