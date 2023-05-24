Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Uncategorized Twins adjusting to life faster than parents – Flavia Tumusiime
Uncategorized

Twins adjusting to life faster than parents – Flavia Tumusiime

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime has opened up about her experience with her new set of twins, days after their birth.

According to her, the twins – Enzo Kakuru and Ethan Kato – are adjusting to life in the new environment faster than them.

“Thank you! There are so many messages of love and well-wishing and we are grateful for each and everyone. The twins are adjusting to the new normal faster than the parents, but we will get there day by day,” she wrote on her Insta stories.

Flavia disclosed that she is also adjusting to postpartum life (the period after childbirth), albeit with panic.

“I put my head down to rest, and I woke up feeling different. It felt like I had slept through a big event or exciting for the past year or so. I panicked and went to check on time and see how long I’ve been asleep for friends it had only been 45 minutes. Postpartum life hits different bambi.”

Sports pundit Andrew Kabuura, Flavia’s husband, broke the news of the twins’ birth on Friday, May 19, 2023 online via a tweet: “We thank the Lord. Today our family expanded to 5. Enzo Kakuru Kabuura & Ethan Kato Kabuura are finally here. Nalongo & the boys are healthy. Note: I’m a SSALONGO!”

You may also like

Actor Isaac Kuddzu urges UCC to support local film distribution

Daniel Omara to stage 75-minute comedy special in Kigali

Mayor Walukagga leaves for UK to watch Arsenal match

NUP’s Nyanzi election petition against MP Nsereko dismissed

King Michael ends own beef with Bebe Cool

Idd: Are you dressing up for Allah or Abdullah?

I don’t need your help, Gift Ov Kaddo responds to Qute Kaye

I am the Queen Of The West, singer Omega 256 proclaims

Young promoters cry out to UNBS over new requirements

Basketmouth gives timeline for retirement

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.