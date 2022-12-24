Saturday, December 24, 2022
Tweets posted 10 years ago cost journalist CNN job

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun writer

High-flying journalist born and raised in Nairobi’s Korogocho slums Idris Muktar has revealed international media house CNN parted ways with him over some tweets he tweeted years ago.

Muktar said he was watching the 2014 World Cup finals between Argentina and Germany in the company of a rowdy and excited crowd when a hashtag started trending on Twitter. Narrating his story to Nation Africa, Muktar, who supported Germany, said just like other football enthusiasts, he joined in the frenzy and Tweeted using the #TeamGermany and #TeamHitler.

“At the time I made the tweets I was just a teenager bursting under the shadow of a continent often left out in cultural warfare and playing catch up with Western inventions,” he said. Ten years later, while working for CNN International in the United States, the tweets would cost Muktar his job and all the hard work and dedication he had put into achieving his dream career

Muktar was reduced to a tweet and labelled an anti-semite and supporter of the terrorist organisation Hamas. According to the young journalist, Hamas was a term he only wrote about in his pieces or while producing a television package for the international broadcaster.

"Now it feels like people like me weren't meant to be here, not on this global stage," he said.

“In retrospect, a lot of the people I grew up with never lived to celebrate their 18th birthdays or live to see their dreams come true,” added Muktar.

Muktar shared an apology on Friday, November 18, for his initial tweets, stating: “In 2014, I wrote some ignorant and hurtful tweets. I regret having done so and unreservedly apologize for the pain my words caused, especially to the Jewish Community. “They were offensive and I must take responsibility. I was young, new to social media, and blurted out,” he added.

Muktar received a degree from the University of California Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. He began working as a freelance field producer for CNN International in 2015. According to his student biography page, he has worked closely with CNN correspondents such as Jim Acosta.

