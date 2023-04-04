TV’s Sandrah Twinoburyo narrates sexual assault ordeal

By Alex Balimwikungu

Sandrah Twinoburyo is used to reading headlines and hardly making them outside studio.

However, in a bizarre twist, the amiable news anchor has come out to reveal that she survived sexual assault.

According to Sandrah, the unwanted sexual experience happened recently in Istanbul, Turkey, after she mysteriously lost her passport.

“After a wonderful trip in Berlin, I lost my passport as I was transiting through Istanbul. I still strongly believe someone intentionally took it from me… An officer who had offered to assist me tried to touch me inappropriately in an elevator,” she wrote on her verified Twitter account.

She added: “I will never forget this man’s face. I only wish I had taken his picture, but I was too scared to. I struggled to get help, but everyone seemed to push me back and forth, I don’t know about you, but I would to hear your worst travel experiences,” she further explained.

It turns out Sandrah’s experience at Istanbul airport was not new after all.

Several other travellers, including Amanda Ngabirano, the chairperson at the National Physical Planning Board Uganda, had faced a similar fate.

“Sandrah, I had the worst experience, too, in Istanbul. My passport was grabbed by a male ground staff. I had to fight to get it back. They then closed the boarding gate while I was watching. I have since read people’s reviews about that airport and their airlines, it’s no wonder,” she wrote.

Ngabirano later revealed that there is a criminal syndicate at most airports nowadays, swindling people’s passports and extorting hundreds of dollars from them.

Recently, the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey issued an alert to citizens transiting through Istanbul. They reported that 165 Saudi passports were stolen by a racket. They warned that the thefts and pickpocketing were not limited to Saudi nationals alone.