TV West, Radio West launch lover’s month promotion

By Abdulkarim Ssengendo

Vision Group’s Radio West and TV West, in partnership with Sildad Investments Ltd and Royikems Industries Ltd, have launched a promotion dubbed: Nkunzi Yangye, where their viewers and listeners will win several prizes to stimulate their love during this Lovers’ month.

The launch, which was attended by officials from the three organization’s, took place at Vision Group’s Mbarara bureau offices.

The promotion, which was launched on Wednesday will end on February 26 and will see the best 20 winning couples go home with gifts including high quality mattresses, wines from Sildad the home of Red Star wines.

Alex Mugarura, Vision Group’s marketing officer, encouraged all viewers and listener of TV West and Radio West above the age of 20 to participate in the promotion.

“This year, we are running a month-long Valentines campaign named: Nkunziyangye on TV West and Nyamunyonyi on Radio West respectively,” Mugarura said.

Ronald Mugisha and Dickson Nandinda Baryahabwe said every winner will go home with a 5*6 Rose Foam mattress. Photo: Abdulkarim Ssengendo

Radio West station manager Dickson Nandinda Baryahabwe and TV West station manager Ronald Santana also attended the launch. Nandinda said the promotion is one way of giving back to their audience and urged all participants to listen and watch the two stations and participate in the promotion. Santana thanked the partners for supporting the promotion.

Silver Tumwesigye, the director of Red Star Wines, appealed to all Ugandans to sacrifice this month for their lovers promising his company will offer a lot of prizes to winners.

Ronald Mugisha, the regional manager Royikems Industries Ltd, thanked Vision Group for always celebrating with lovers and that his company came on board to give back to couples to make them happy and feel special in this month.

Mugisha commended Radio West and TV West for being the best brands offering quality services to their audiences.

According to the latest research conducted by Ipsos, Radio West was ranked the seventh most listened to nationwide and the leader in the western region, while TV West is ranked as the leading station in the western region and sixth most watched nationwide.

How to win: Visit the Radio West Facebook pages, look out for the #Nyamunyoni post which will be uploaded daily. Like the post, share it and post a short love poem about your loved one in the comments section.

Stay tuned to Radio West for the “Nyamunyoni” moment love poems, which will be read out by the presenters. The winners will be entered into the grand draw on the February 23, 2023, where 10 lucky winners will be drawn in a live draw on TV West and Radio West.

To win with TV West, post a photo of you and your loved on your Facebook timeline with a good testimonial caption in not less than 100 words. Tag TV West, Rose Foam and Red Star. The post with the most likes daily will be read by presenters during the NkunziYangye segments and will be entered into the grand draw.