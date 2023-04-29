TV presenters suspended over on-air feud

By Alex Balimwikungu

Early this week, things got a little heated up on air between TV presenters Immy Candance and Flavia Mawagi.

This was during their gossip segment. During the show, the two presenters, who talk so fast; you would think they are paid per word uttered, seemed to jokingly clash. They attracted the attention of the viewers.

The onset beef escalated with the two exchanging unpalatable words. It ended with Mawagi ordering her ‘novice’ co-presenter off set.

Based on the video that has been making rounds on social media, the argument was sparked after Mawagi interjected Immy Candace, who was telling the introduction story of East African Legislative Assembly MP Mukasa Mbidde.

Immy Candace revealed that Mawagi was clueless about the story, and interjecting her was uncalled for.

This irked Mawagi maintained that she was merely attempting to help Immy by providing more details regarding the story.

Whereas many online followers assumed it was a well-orchestrated stunt to improve the show’s ratings, we have learnt that their beef has been simmering behind the scenes and finally exploded on set.

The Kampala Sun has since learnt that the two have since been suspended following their heated argument live on set.

The pair’s behaviour was deemed unprofessional and management suspended them as one of its measures to curb misconduct. It is not sure how long they will be let to heave and sigh off their anger.