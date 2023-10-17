Tusker Malt Conver Sessions return with new live audience twist

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Season Two of the Tusker Malt Conver Sessions acoustic music series is making a triumphant return, promising a more intimate, sincere, and authentic experience with some of Uganda’s most cherished artistes.

Following the resounding success of the first season, this sensational series will be back in action starting on November 5, offering music enthusiasts an unforgettable journey filled with unique sounds, personal narratives, and hidden tales from the nation’s top artistes.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the brand manager Premium Beers at Uganda Breweries Limited, highlighted that the new edition will celebrate the artistry of the musicians.

“This upcoming season will be a premium and exclusive production. We’ve carefully selected artistes who embody ‘The Finest.’ They are devoted to their craft, their fans, and each has a distinctive story to share. We can’t wait to showcase these masterpieces,” she said.

“We want the show’s viewers to not only enjoy the artistes’ craftsmanship, but also savour a beer brewed with expert craftsmanship,” Mutamuliza added.

The second season will introduce the audience to six new artistes, thoughtfully chosen to provide a premium music experience.

These exceptional talents will be unveiled on a monthly basis, starting with the premiere episode on November 5. Each episode will immerse viewers in an intimate exploration of the artiste’s musical journey, sources of inspiration, and their personal lives, making it a must-see for music enthusiasts.

In contrast to the previous season, which was filmed during the COVID-19 lockdown, upcoming episodes will feature a select live audience as part of the recording sessions.

“Fans can now submit their requests through Tusker Malt’s social media pages or Swangz Avenue to be part of the live audience,” Mutamuliza announced.