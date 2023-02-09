Turkey earthquake: Six Ugandans rescued, 5 missing 

By Charles Etukuri

Six Ugandan nationals have so far been rescued while five others are still missing following the devastating Monday earthquake that left over 15,000 people dead in both Turkey and Syria.

Uganda’s ambassador to Turkey Nusura Tiperu, in a statement released last evening, said the embassy was in constant communication with the Turkish authorities and the leadership of the Ugandans.

She said the embassy had recorded a few cases of disappearance in the cities of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Gaziantep.

“It is worth noting that many Ugandans live in the cities of Istanbul, Konya, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya which are considered to be safe. However, this does not mean that there are no Ugandans living in the affected cities of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfar,” Tiperu said.

She added that the embassy had established the following: In the city of Diyarbakir, two female Ugandans: Jamilah Namukwaya and Christine Nalweyiso, survived when the building they were staying in collapsed.

According to these survivors, there were two other female Ugandans whose names were not known and were staying in the same building and have since disappeared. The embassy continues to search for them.

In the city of Gaziantep, there were four Ugandans who are reported to have been rescued. One of them already left the city while three are still trapped in the cars and camps and, therefore, they need to be evacuated to safer places.

In the city of Malatya, one male Ugandan in the names of Ashraf Karara, who graduated from Inonu University in Malatya and has been working as a teacher and model, was reported missing on Wednesday morning, but was later found and rescued. He is now admitted to Malatya Yesilyurt Hassan Culik State Hospital.

One of the Ugandans who was affected following the earthquake, Courtesy photo

“The embassy further wishes to thank the Turkish Government and all in solidarity for the continuous swift relief services rendered to the nationals and all affected people,” Nusura said.

She added: “As we continue to monitor the situation, the embassy wishes to re-affirm President Yoweri Museveni’s deepest sympathy and condolence to the Government and the people of the Republic of Turkey upon the loss of lives and properties and prays that the God almighty comforts the families and grants quick recovery to the injured.”

The embassy also provided an email and telephone number which can be used to contact them. One can send an email to ugandaembassyturkey@gmail.com, Ankara@mofa.go.ug. The telephone numbers are +903124370195/+905380640968. For emergency cases they can also contact the Ambassador on WhatsApp number +256782663056.

As of this morning, the death toll arising from the earthquake had risen to over 15,000 people in both Syria and Turkey. Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Edrogan announced 3 months state of emergencies across 10 provinces as different aid agencies rushed to rescue thousands of stranded Turkish nationals.