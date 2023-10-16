‘Tumbiza Sound’ hitmaker Eezzy loses new-born

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, October 2, singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy broke the news on Instagram to his over 28,000 followers that he and fiancée Kimberly had welcomed a baby, their first.

Fast forward, Monday, October 16, he announced the passing of the baby and asked for prayers from fans and followers.

“With regret, we would like to inform the general public that Opoka Eric Eezzy and Kimberly have lost their baby, Omara Seth Arwota. We ask for your prayers,” read the caption to a photo of a candle.

Tumbiza Sound hitmaker Eezzy got engaged to former video vixen Kimberly in January this year.

In March, they formalised the relationship at a low-key introduction ceremony at Kimberly’s parent’s home in Nalukolongo.