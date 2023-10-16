Monday, October 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News ‘Tumbiza Sound’ hitmaker Eezzy loses new-born
Celebrity News

‘Tumbiza Sound’ hitmaker Eezzy loses new-born

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

On Monday, October 2, singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy broke the news on Instagram to his over 28,000 followers that he and fiancée Kimberly had welcomed a baby, their first.

Fast forward, Monday, October 16, he announced the passing of the baby and asked for prayers from fans and followers.

“With regret, we would like to inform the general public that Opoka Eric Eezzy and Kimberly have lost their baby, Omara Seth Arwota. We ask for your prayers,” read the caption to a photo of a candle.

Tumbiza Sound hitmaker Eezzy got engaged to former video vixen Kimberly in January this year.

In March, they formalised the relationship at a low-key introduction ceremony at Kimberly’s parent’s home in Nalukolongo.

You may also like

Davido confirms birth of twins after death of son in 2022

Harmonize, Nyashinski & Azawi to headline Bell ObaFest experience

Why Cristiano Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes in Iran

Was Diamond Platnumz hospitalisation a stunt?

Expect me to be pregnant next year, new mum Chosen Becky assures...

Grammy Awards: Will Kenzo & GNL make nominations cut?

Ykee Benda reveals why he cancelled Serena concert

Harmonize expresses regret after ex’s engagement

Patrick Salvador bringing Britain’s Got Talent comedian to Uganda

Mudra reveals dates for his ghetto talent search

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!