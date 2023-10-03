Tuesday, October 3, 2023
‘Tumbiza Sound’ hitmaker Eezzy, fiancée welcome baby

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy and fiancée Kimberly have welcomed a baby. The Tumbiza Sound hitmaker shared the news with his over 28,000 followers on Instagram on Monday, October 2, 2023.

“Hello, my dear wife, you have given me the biggest blessing of my life, a father is what you have entrusted me with and I’ll be that and more to our beautiful child. Thank you for gifting me this bundle of joy and happiness. Welcome to this world, my SON,” he captioned a photo of them together.

Eezzy and Kimberly started dating in 2020 after a friendship of over seven years.

In January this year, the pair got engaged after the singer proposed to the former video vixen. They formalised their relationship at a low-key introduction ceremony at Kimberly’s parents’ home in Nalukolongo in March.

“I feel like I now have the other half of my heart with me. Welcome to the Luo Nation, love,” Eezzy captioned their introduction photo.

At the time, he also said they had plans of cementing their big step with a child.

